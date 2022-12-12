Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala is Back!

“It’s been three years since we’ve had an in-person Red Tie Gala,” said Tiffany Marshall, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “We are so excited to get back to live events and to see our community come together again in support of our local healthcare heroes.”

Sponsorship & Ticket Information

Red Tie Gala event sponsorships start at $300 .

. Red Tie Gala tickets are $75 each

each Tables start at $1,000 and include additional recognition opportunities.

and include additional recognition opportunities. Sponsorships and tickets can be purchased at MHSCFoundation.com.

CanAm Raffle

Also back by popular demand and an enormous amount of generosity, is the Red Tie Gala CanAm Raffle. The Foundation partnered with Rocky Mountain Powersports & Auto and CJ Signs to raffle off a custom wrapped 2023 CanAm Defender.

This raffle is really fun because it gives our community a 1-in-200 chance to win a brand-new, custom-wrapped CanAm for $100 Advertisement - Story continues below... – Matthew Jackman, Foundation President

Tickets are on sale and may be purchased online at mhscfoundation.com, by contacting Tiffany Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com, or April Prado at aprado@sweetwatermemorial.com.

“The raffle winner will be announced during the Red Tie Gala; winner does not need to be present to win, but we sure hope they are,” said Marshall.

The daVinci Robot

The schedule of events will be similar to years past, however, there are a few new and exciting additions this year. The daVinci Robot will be on display during the Gala for the community to see. The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, along with the Foundation, is working to bring a surgical robotics program to Sweetwater County.

“The daVinci Robot is truly the next level of care,” said Matthew Jackman, the Foundation’s President. “We are really excited for the opportunity to financially support this purchase.”

In addition to having it on display, the Foundation is hosting an exclusive VIP reception on Friday, Feb. 3. Invited guests will get a hands-on opportunity to demo the robot.

VIP Reception

There are two ways to be invited to the VIP reception, through the Red Diamond and Emerald sponsorships or by personal invitation of a Foundation Board Member. The Foundation will also present information on other projects currently in the works, including a patient television upgrade program and a potential laboratory renovation project.

“Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Foundation applied for a Wyoming State Lands and Investments Board grant to support the remodel and expansion of our laboratory,” Marshall said. “If that funding is approved, the Foundation has committed to $1 million in matching funds.”

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners has also committed to matching funds for the project, along with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The Foundation expects word on approval this month. “Then we will see what the next steps are to move forward with the project,” Marshall said.