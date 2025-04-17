Memorial Hospital Hires New OB/GYN Dr. Ken Holt

Dr. Ken Holt has joined the growing OB/GYN team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the CEO of MHSC Irene Richardson praises him for being a perfect addition to the obstetrics team.

Dr. Holt enjoys the combining of complex diagnostics within what he considers the happiest fields in medicine, a field that offers treatment with both medical and surgical options. He was introduced to Wyoming at a very young age while visiting older siblings who worked on the Heart Six Ranch in the Jackson Hole area. He praises Sweetwater County’s medical community which draws patients from hours away and wants to be a part of it.

“It also, in the area of obstetrics, is perhaps one of the happiest,” he said, “While things don’t always go perfect, it typically is one of great celebration.”

Dr. Holt completed an obstetrics/gynecology residency at University of Kansas Medical Center Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, attended the University of Missouri, Kansas City School of Medicine Family Medicine Residency, and received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, Missouri. He is affiliated with Cody Regional Health-West Park Hospital, Billings Clinic Hospital in Montana, and Baxter Health Medical Center in Arkansas.

He will be joining Dr. Samer Kattan, Dr. Wagner Veronese Jr., Dr. Jeffery Wheeler, Dr. Javier Hernandez, Nurse Midwife Starla Leete, and Emily James, FNP-C at MHSC.

