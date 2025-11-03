Memorial Hospital Named a Best-in-State Hospital by Newsweek

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has been named one of America’s Best-in-State Hospitals by Newsweek for the second year in a row.

Newsweek and data intelligence firm Statista have highlighted 800 leading hospitals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. MHSC was among five listed in Wyoming. In the ranking, MHSC also received the patient experience award.

“We are very humbled to be chosen as one of the top five hospitals in Wyoming,” CEO Irene Richardson said. “Ensuring that our hospital provides accessible, high-quality, affordable care is what we strive for, and we are honored to be able to provide that to our community. This recognition speaks to our staff’s commitment to our patients and community.”

In explaining the rankings, Newsweek said the American Hospital Association points out that a hospital’s capabilities, resources and performance can vary widely. “Knowing which facilities provide exceptional quality care and in close proximity can help patients and families make more informed decisions,” according to Newsweek. To simplify that process, Newsweek and Statista have compiled America’s Best-in-State Hospitals for 2026.

This year’s methodology incorporates significant updates: expanded hospital quality metrics, broader accreditation coverage, integration of prior-year expert recommendations and a stronger emphasis on care quality and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, the Newsweek article said. The result is a state-by-state guide to hospitals that stand out for clinical excellence, patient experience and innovation in outcomes reporting.

Data is based on four pillars:

Hospital quality metrics: Quality metrics data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS), performance benchmark data from Medicare fee-for-service claims sourced from Arcadia, data from the American Hospital Association Annual Survey of Hospitals Database, and Accreditation data from various sources are considered. (50 percent of the total score)

Hospital reputation: From July to August 2025, a nationwide online survey among medical professionals (doctors, hospital managers and healthcare workers) was conducted in cooperation with Newsweek. (30 percent)

Patient experience: Data from The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey: a standardized survey of hospital patients in the U.S. regarding their experiences during a recent procedure or surgery. (15 percent)

Statista PROMs implementation survey: To account for the increasing importance of Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), hospitals which participated in the Statista PROMs implementation survey received a PROMs implementation score. (5 percent)

MHSC was listed along with hospitals in Jackson, Sheridan, Cheyenne and Powell.