Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County – Board of Trustees Special Meeting Notice: June 15, 2020

TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a special meeting on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. The item on the agenda for the meeting is approval to apply for Covid Relief Funds from SLIB. The Board will take action following discussion. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the meeting will be conducted online. The public is invited to participate in the meeting by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering Meeting ID: 860 3421 6193 and Password: 813065.

[s] Taylor Jones

Board of Trustees President

