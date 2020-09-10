Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified Wednesday morning that one of its employees has tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Sweetwater County Public Health confirmed the employee’s PCR test was positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Public Health is in the process of contacting every patient the employee had contact with but does not expect anyone will have to quarantine, said Public Health Director Kim Lionberger.

To help with contact tracing, MHSC has taken steps to track visitors coming into the hospital and the specialty clinics. When arriving at the hospital or any of the specialty clinics, door monitors ask visitors to sign in with the date and time of their arrival. Patients can easily be tracked through physician or procedure appointment schedules.

Everyone entering an MHSC facility is asked to submit to a temperature scan, use a face covering and apply hand sanitizer. Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of staff, visitors and patients in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in accordance with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as The Joint Commission.

All patients and visitors to the specialty clinics of Sweetwater Memorial – at either 1200 College Drive or 3000 College Drive – will be asked to wear a mask. Anyone unwilling to wear a mask in the clinics is welcome to schedule a virtual appointment with their provider via TeleHealth.

For more information on public health’s contact tracing efforts, call public health at 307-922-5390.