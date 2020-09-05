Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Obtains More Face Masks, Despite Challenges

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board received good news this week when they were told the hospital had received some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE.)

Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the hospital has had a difficult time purchasing PPE, including masks and gowns. When it would submit orders for PPE, the orders were at times going unfilled. And when an order was filled, the price was 100 to 500 percent more expensive than what they paid for the same items in the past, Kim White, Clinical Documentation Specialist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and Incident Commander for MHSC COVID-19 Preparedness, said.

Despite these challenges, the hospital continued to place orders and its persistence paid off.

During its monthly meeting earlier this week, the MHSC board listened to an update from White, who said the hospital was able to obtain 320 envo masks, along with disposable filters for them.

These masks will replace the disposable N95 one-time use masks the hospital was using. White said, due to the pandemic the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a V-PRO sterilization process so the one-time use masks could be used more than once.

envo mask and filter

White said purchasing the envo masks is a much better option for the hospital and it should be a better solution to the problems they were having with securing masks.

“This will help us for a while because we’re are able to still get the filters,” White said.

Not only has the hospital obtained PPE, but they noticed a decrease in the rate of COVID-19 Coronavirus positivity rate. In the last two weeks, the hospital completed 721 tests. Of those tests, 14 were positive, for a positivity rate of 2 percent. Prior to that, the positivity rate was around 4.4 percent for several weeks.

So far, the hospital has completed 6,570 tests with 270 positive for a 4.3 percent positivity rate.

“That’s a good sign for the community,” White said. “Especially with school starting.”

White also reported the hospital has not had anymore employees test positive for COVID-19.