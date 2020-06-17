Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to Apply for COVID-19 SLIB Relief Grants

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will apply for State, Loan and Investment Board Coronavirus Relief Grants.

During a special meeting Monday afternoon, the MHSC Board of Trustees met to discuss how to proceed after receiving new information on SLIB funding requirements.

The hospital found out some of the capital projects it was going to apply for would not meet the adjusted SLIB requirements.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

MHSC Chief Executive Officer Irene Richardson said she received a list of SLIB emergency rules and there’s been some confusion as to what the funds can be spent on. Richardson said if she is understanding the updated rules, the hospital can’t seek SLIB funds for capital projects. Any funds the hospital does obtain must be spent by December 31, 2020.

Richardson said they would like to seek additional clarification on what projects will be eligible for SLIB funding. Richardson felt some projects, such as replacing the HVAC system, renovating the outpatient lab, and purchasing a mobile lab would meet the requirements. She said the mobile lab will allow the hospital to go to different places and complete tests.

Richardson felt improvements to these areas would not only help with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, but would help the county be more prepared if a future pandemic were to occur.

Trustee Ed Tardoni said he didn’t think the capital improvement projects will be considered unless changes were made to the SLIB funding requirements. He encouraged the hospital to look at purchasing a mobile lab and asking for help with payroll funding. If the the rules change to allow for other types of projects, then the hospital can apply for them later.

“I really like that mobile lab,” Tardoni said.

It could be beneficial to the county because they can use it to conduct testing at a nursing homes or at bigger businesses.

“I think that’s a definite submission,” Tardoni said.

With that, Tardoni made a motion to submit the purchase of a mobile lab for SLIB funding.

Vice President Richard Mathey said he thought the mobile lab would be a strong application under the current rules. He also thought payroll would also qualify, but the other items would be up to interpretation.

After a brief discussion, the motion to apply for SLIB funding for the mobile lab was approved.

Other motions were made and improved, including applying for funding for outbreak resiliency upgrades, outpatient lab renovations and additions, emergency department and triage improvements, and operating room ungrades.

Projects

Outbreak Resiliency Upgrades: $7,258,994

Laboratory Renovation & Addition: $8,043,684

Emergency Department and Triage: $1,005,469

Operating Room Upgrade: $6,615,280