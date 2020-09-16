Memorial Hospital Offers COVID-19 Test Options for Travelers

ROCK SPRINGS — If you’re getting ready to travel and require a COVID-19 test, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County can help.

The hospital’s drive-thru swabbing station has some options to consider:

Abbott ID Now PCR: Results are available within eight hours, but it may not be accepted by all states and/or airlines. The cost is $85.

ARUP Molecular Test: Results are available in two to five days. The cost is also $85.

One or both tests are available per individual request, according to MHSC Pathologist Dr. Cielette Karn. The hospital’s drive-thru swabbing station is at the hospital’s main entrance at 1200 College Drive. For information on swabbing, call 307-448-7560.

The swabbing station currently is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. Moving into fall, those hours may be shortened.

When traveling, know that state, local, and territorial governments may have travel restrictions in place, including testing requirements, stay-at home orders, and quarantine requirements upon arrival, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Travel increases the chance that you could get and spread COVID-19, according to the CDC. Don’t travel if you are sick or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.

After your arrival, take the following steps to protect yourself and others: Stay at home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for 14 days. Monitor your health for 14 days. Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever.