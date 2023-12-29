Memorial Hospital Offers Innovative Technology for Knee, Hip Replacements

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County now offers Mako SmartRobotics, an advancement in joint replacement surgery that will transform the way total knee and hip replacements are performed.

Mako SmartRobotics consists of three unique components – 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and insightful data analytics. The technology can help surgeons plan for better outcomes like less pain and quicker recovery times compared to manual surgery, helping patients get back to the things they love, sooner.

“With Mako, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less,” said Orthopedic Surgeon Tony Pedri, M.D., of the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. “For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation.

“Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room,” he said. “During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan.”

Pedri said it’s exciting to now offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line – total knee replacements and total hip replacements.

“We are proud to offer this highly advanced SmartRobotics technology in our area,” said MHSC CEO Irene Richardson. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”

Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy.

Additionally, by 2030, total hip replacements in the U.S. are projected to increase by 71%. Mako SmartRobotics for Total Hip is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the predetermined surgical plan. In a controlled matched-paired study to measure acetabular bone resection, results suggested greater bone preservation for Mako Total Hip compared to manual surgery.