Memorial Services Set for Mildred M. “Millie” Zuehlsdorff

ROCK SPRINGS– Mildren M. “Millie” Zuehlsdorff, 88, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Sage View Care Center. She had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 pm Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs. Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call at Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, on Thursday, one hour prior to the rosary and on Friday at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, one hour prior to Mass.

