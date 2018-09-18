Memorial Services Set for Mildred M. “Millie” Zuehlsdorff

Mildred M. “Millie” Zuehlsdorff (June 15, 1930 - August 24, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Mildren M. “Millie” Zuehlsdorff, 88, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Sage View Care Center. She had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 pm Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs. Inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call at Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, on Thursday, one hour prior to the rosary and on Friday at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, one hour prior to Mass.

Millie’s obituary

