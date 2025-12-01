Men’s Basketball Hangs Tough but Falls at No. 20 Texas Tech

Leland Walker. Photo sent in by the University of Wyoming Athletics Department

LUBBOCK, Texas — In its first game against a power-five opponent this season, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team stood tall but came up short. No. 20 Texas Tech used a second-half rally to edge the Cowboys, 76–72, on Sunday inside United Supermarkets Arena.

“I’m proud of our guys’ effort. They were resilient on the road,” head coach Sundance Wicks said. “We would have liked to have made a few more shots that would have helped the assist category. At the end of the day, I was really proud of how our guys battled on the road in a tough environment. This is a league environment. This is what the (Mountain West Conference) looks like.”

Leland Walker led Wyoming with a season-high 28 points, going 10-for-20 from the field and hitting two of his four 3-point attempts. He added a team-high five rebounds and two assists.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

No other Cowboy reached double figures, but the supporting cast provided balance. Khaden Bennett scored nine points and posted a team-high three assists. Uriyah Rojas added nine points, and Nasir (Naz) Meyer finished with eight.

“KB and Leland are two guys that have been on championship teams, have played championship basketball and know what it’s like to win,” Wicks said. “Those guys, you have to have them down the stretch, and they’re going to be crucial for us going forward.”

JT Toppin led Texas Tech with 27 points. Lejuan Watts added 19, and Christian Anderson scored 15.

The second half was tightly contested, with neither team leading by more than six points. Texas Tech held that margin on a few occasions, while Wyoming briefly took the lead multiple times.

The Cowboys’ final lead came at the 7:38 mark when Rojas drove for a layup to make it 56–55. The Red Raiders responded with a 7–0 run capped by a Donovan Atwell jumper with 5:14 remaining.

Walker cut the deficit to 65–63 with his first of two second-half 3-pointers at the 2:51 mark. His second brought Wyoming within 75–72 with under nine seconds left.

Texas Tech struggled at the free-throw line, going 18-for-30, but made enough late to keep the Cowboys at bay. Wyoming, meanwhile, was perfect at the stripe, hitting all 13 attempts.

The Red Raiders built their largest lead late in the first half at 36–26, but Wyoming closed on an 11–2 run — including six points from Walker — to trail 38–37 at halftime.

Wyoming’s biggest lead came early in the game. Matija Belic scored five of the Cowboys’ first 10 points as they took a 10–5 advantage four minutes in.

The Cowboys return to Laramie this weekend and host Dartmouth on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the Arena-Auditorium.