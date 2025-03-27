MHSC Expands Telepsychiatry Offerings

ROCK SPRINGS –– Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with QLER Telepsychiatry to offer outpatient clinic services.

Sweetwater Memorial and QLER, the leading provider of telepsychiatry services to hospitals and health systems across the U.S., began their partnership in October 2023, Jodi Cheese, Specialty Clinics Practice Manager, said.

They began by offering a team of 15 board-certified QLER psychiatrists providing on-demand 24/7/365 mental health care to patients in the Emergency Department. This partnership significantly augmented the hospital’s capacity to address the needs of the community by providing quality mental health care to patients of all ages, Cheese said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Clinic-based services are now being offered one day a week. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday on the first floor of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive. Call 307-212-7548 to schedule an appointment.

“Outpatient clinic services mark a significant milestone in broadening mental health care accessibility across the region,” hospital CEO Irene Richardson said. “There is a need in our community for this service and we are very happy that we can provide this to our patients.”

“QLER is thrilled to expand our partnership with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County,” Frank Johnson, CEO of QLER Telepsychiatry said. “We recognize and support the critical role they play in the health of their region.”

Comprehensive Care

The expanded partnership focuses on delivering timely and effective care in various patient settings, now including outpatient clinic services:

Emergency Department: QLER psychiatrists serve patients in the ED, ensuring prompt assessments and interventions. Their expertise contributes to better outcomes for individuals experiencing acute psychiatric crises.

QLER psychiatrists serve patients in the ED, ensuring prompt assessments and interventions. Their expertise contributes to better outcomes for individuals experiencing acute psychiatric crises. Hospital Floors and Inpatient Units: QLER psychiatrists conduct capacity evaluations on hospital floors and inpatient units, guiding treatment decisions, facilitating safe discharges, and optimizing patient care plans.

QLER psychiatrists conduct capacity evaluations on hospital floors and inpatient units, guiding treatment decisions, facilitating safe discharges, and optimizing patient care plans. Outpatient Clinic Services: Outpatient clinic services will provide ongoing support for patients with behavioral health conditions, promoting continuity of care, and reducing the burden on inpatient resources.

Benefits

Sweetwater Memorial’s “commitment to raising the standard for real-time access to mental healthcare across various patient settings is commendable,” Johnson said. The services offer a host of benefits for patients and the hospital: