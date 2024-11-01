MHSC Hosts Veterans Lunch Nov. 11

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County veterans are invited to gather in the café at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for lunch on us.

“We’re excited to have veterans actually join us in the café instead of going through a drive-thru this year,” Robert Adams, MHSC Dining Services Director said. “We are honored to serve those who served on our behalf.”

“This year, we’ve reserved the classrooms for the convenience of our veterans, so they don’t have to wait in line,” MHSC Event Coordinator Robin Fife said.

The meal for two will be available to veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The dinner includes country-fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans, along with warm apple cobbler and ice cream for dessert. As always, the meal is free for veterans and one guest each.