MHSC Launches Free Monthly “Stop the Bleed” Class

ROCK SPRINGS — Uncontrolled bleeding represents the leading cause of preventable death resulting from trauma. In recognition of this critical issue, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) is taking proactive steps to equip individuals with essential bleeding control skills.

MHSC’s Education Director, Patty O’Lexey, announced the launch of the “Stop The Bleed” class, aimed at imparting fundamental principles for immediate bleeding control assistance until professional first responders can assume care of an injured person.

The “Stop The Bleed” class is scheduled to occur on the second Tuesday of every month, beginning September 12, and will run from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM within the hospital’s classrooms. The best part is that this valuable training is being offered free of charge. Given the limited class size, interested individuals are required to register in advance by calling 307-362-3711.

“A person can bleed to death in less than five minutes,” O’Lexey said. “This training can help save a life. Everyone should have training in how to get bleeding under control. Uncontrolled bleeding injuries can happen at home, work, school, on the road or while enjoying the outdoors.”

In addition to the September session, “Stop The Bleed” classes are also scheduled for October 10, November 14, and December 12 this year. Furthermore, MHSC is offering the flexibility to arrange courses for community groups, workplace teams, or other gatherings upon request, free of charge.

“Stop The Bleed” is an accredited program endorsed by the American College of Surgeons and is tailored for individuals seeking to play a role in emergency situations. No prior healthcare experience is necessary to attend, and participants will receive a certificate from Stop The Bleed upon successful completion of the course.