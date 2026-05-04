MHSC Medical Lab Now Open

The new Medical Lab building at 1200 College Drive is located at between the Emergency Department and the hospital’s main entrance. MHSC photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — The new Medical Lab at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is open and ready for business.

It is located in the new addition at 1200 College Drive, between the emergency department and the hospital’s main entrance. It is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. It features a handy drive-up to drop off patients, as well as indoor access just down the hall from emergency department registration.

“Our new laboratory addition represents an important investment in convenient, person-centered care for our community,” Kari Quickenden, Interim CEO and Chief Clinical Officer, said. “This expansion allows us to offer high-quality diagnostic testing in a more accessible location, thereby improving the experience for patients and providers. We are deeply grateful to those whose support made this project possible. Their commitment to strengthening local healthcare helped bring this vision to life.”

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The new lab layout brings patient registration and specimen collection into a single, cohesive space, reducing unnecessary movement and wait times, while creating a more efficient and patient-centered experience.

“Our goal with this new lab space was to simplify the patient journey while maintaining the highest standards of quality and confidentiality,” said Aimee Urbin, Medical Lab Director. “By combining registration and specimen collection in one area, we are reducing bottlenecks, shortening visit times, and creating a calmer, more respectful environment for our patients.

“In addition to improving operational flow, the new design places a strong emphasis on patient privacy,” she said. “Dedicated collection areas, improved sound separation, and thoughtfully planned layouts allow sensitive conversations and procedures to occur discreetly, aligning with best practices for patient dignity and confidentiality.”

The new space totals 11,392 square feet. The ground level, totaling 8,628 square feet, will open additional space for the Medical Lab. The upper level, at 2,764 square feet, will house the Memorial Hospital Foundation, other office space, and storage.

“While we’re excited to get this phase of the project done, crews have more work to do,” Facilities Director Gerry Johnston said.

Interior work in the lab’s existing hospital space continues the project’s second phase, he said. Construction crews will remodel the existing space to upgrade the Medical Lab areas. The entire project is set for completion on or before December 2026.

The total cost of the project is just over $8.7 million, which was financed with a $4.36 million State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) grant, $3 million from the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, $1 million from the Memorial Hospital Foundation, and $350,000 from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The lab continues to offer health fair testing every Tuesday and Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome. Fasting is recommended for accurate results. Test results are available through the HealtheLife Patient Portal, can be picked up at the hospital, or may be mailed to your home.

The Foundation is hosting an open house from 6-8 p.m. May 27 at the Medical Lab and Memorial Hospital Foundation offices.