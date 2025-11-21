MHSC Offers Radiation Therapy for Osteoarthritis

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Joshua Binks says a low dose of radiation can lead to pain relief and increased mobility in patients who suffer from osteoarthritis. Photo courtesy of MHSC.

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents over the age of 50 and suffering with osteoarthritis can consider radiation therapy to relieve the pain according to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Those who continue to have symptoms after conservative treatment, the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County may be able to ease osteoarthritis pain in the foot, ankle, knee, hip, elbow, shoulder, wrist, and hands and fingers, said Tasha Harris, SRCC Radiation Oncology Director.

A low dose of radiation is directed at the site of the arthritis, and it decreases the body’s production of inflammation in that area, which leads to pain relief and increased mobility, said Radiation Oncologist Dr. Joshua Binks.

“We’re excited to bring this non-invasive treatment of osteoarthritis to our community,” he said. “Please reach out to our clinic if we can help in any way.”

Here’s how the process works: The patient receives six treatments, three per week over the course of two weeks, Harris said. Each treatment takes only about 15 minutes. Medicare and other insurances should cover the treatment of osteoarthritis with radiation, Harris said. However, patients should first check with their insurer.

What are the risks or side effects and benefits?