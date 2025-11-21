MHSC Offers Radiation Therapy for Osteoarthritis

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents over the age of 50 and suffering with osteoarthritis can consider radiation therapy to relieve the pain according to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Those who continue to have symptoms after conservative treatment, the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County may be able to ease osteoarthritis pain in the foot, ankle, knee, hip, elbow, shoulder, wrist, and hands and fingers, said Tasha Harris, SRCC Radiation Oncology Director.
A low dose of radiation is directed at the site of the arthritis, and it decreases the body’s production of inflammation in that area, which leads to pain relief and increased mobility, said Radiation Oncologist Dr. Joshua Binks.
“We’re excited to bring this non-invasive treatment of osteoarthritis to our community,” he said. “Please reach out to our clinic if we can help in any way.”
Here’s how the process works: The patient receives six treatments, three per week over the course of two weeks, Harris said. Each treatment takes only about 15 minutes. Medicare and other insurances should cover the treatment of osteoarthritis with radiation, Harris said. However, patients should first check with their insurer.
What are the risks or side effects and benefits?
- Because the dose of radiation is so low, there is very little to no risk of side effects.
- The greatest risk is that the treatments won’t be effective for complete pain relief.
- Studies show that approximately 70% of patients have significant to complete pain relief and improved mobility.
- The results can last for two years, and the patient would have the option to undergo treatment once more.