MHSC Opens Scholarship Opportunities to Area Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County’s graduating seniors have a deadline of March 27 if they’re planning to apply for three college scholarships offered by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The purpose of all three scholarships is to provide financial assistance to students who choose to pursue post-secondary education within the healthcare field.

The hospital’s general medical staff will award one scholarship to a high school senior from Sweetwater County School District No. 1, and one scholarship to a high school student from Sweetwater County School District No. 2. Both scholarships are $3,000 each – the medical staff contributes $1,500 per scholarship and the hospital matches that donation.

A third scholarship is provided by the hospital’s marketing department on behalf of all hospital employees. The $3,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a Rock Springs High School Health Academy student.

For a copy of the scholarship applications, go to the News tab at the hospital’s website. Click on the story headlined “MHSC offers college scholarships.” Information on where to send the applications is listed on each form.