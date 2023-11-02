MHSC Provides To-Go Lunches for Veterans

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County veterans will be honored again this year with a lunch provided by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The to-go meal for two will be available to veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. The dinner includes country-fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, and chuckwagon corn, along with apple pie for dessert.

“A vast debt of gratitude is due to each and every veteran,” Michael Stromberg, Dining Services Director said. “Sweetwater Memorial appreciates all of the sacrifices that are made to ensure our freedom. A great meal is the least we can do to show our appreciation.”

As always, the meal is free for veterans and one guest each. Veterans are asked to drive around to the back of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive. When they drive up to the entrance of Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, they will be handed their meals.

F.B. McFadden Wholesale Co. made a donation to help sponsor this lunch.

For any questions, contact MHSC Event Coordinator Robin Fife at rfife@sweetwatermemorial.com or 307-352-8416.