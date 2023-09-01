MHSC Receives UW Nursing Award

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County recently was honored with the 2023-24 University of Wyoming Community Partner award from the Basic BSN and BRAND nursing programs of the UW Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing.

“We are very appreciative of the support of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County this past year,” said Sherrill J. Smith, Dean and Professor at Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing. “The hospital is “an outstanding community partner who works with our school to bring all of our students’ state-of-

the-art education in nursing.”

“Community partners are vital to the success of our programs and our students,” she said. “We are especially appreciative of all the time and effort that Patty (O’Lexey, MHSC Education Director,) and the hospital provided to our group of five BRAND students this past year.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

MSHC Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger said these are important partnerships.

“Having nursing students at our facility provides the opportunity for students to learn and us to grow,” Clevenger said. “In a rural state like Wyoming, we all work together to create a sustainable nursing workforce to care for our communities.”

Smith presented the award during the Nightingale Ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Accepting the award was O’Lexey, MHSC Women’s Health Director Megan Guess and MSHC Obstetrics Clinical Coordinator Amelia Cuevas.