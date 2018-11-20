MHSC to Begin Work on Chilled Water Plant Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY– At today’s meeting, the Sweetwater County Commissioners approved Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s request to use their 2019 maintenance funds for the beginning phases of an upgrade on the hospital’s chilled water plant.

Irene Richardson, Sweetwater Memorial CEO, said that the hospital building is 40 years old, and that the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning are the originals. Therefore, she said they need upgraded.

According to the request documents, the central-plant cooling equipment was unable to meet the hospital’s cooling demands last summer. The hospital has several critical areas and several pieces of equipment that require adequate cooling.

Commissioner John Kolb spoke in support of the request, saying that the hospital has deferred maintenance projects in the past, which has led to the need for a complete upgrade.

Richardson and Kolb both said that this upgrade will lead to cost savings overtime. They said the cost of repairs and upkeep on the current chilled water plant would be more costly over time than replacing it.

The commissioners unanimously approved the hospital’s request to use maintenance funds for Phases 0 and 1 for the capital project. The project will be phased out, with the later phases being the more costly ones.

Phase 0 is the Master Planning phase, and Phase 1 is the Chiller Addition phase. Phase 1 includes the purchase of a chiller, pumps, piping, and ancillary equipment, as well as the installation of the chiller.

The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $269,000. The installation will be done by Sweetwater Memorial maintenance staff, and will begin this winter.

Phase 2, Cooling Tower Addition, is estimated to cost no more than $1.2 million. Phase 3, New Chillers, is estimated to cost no more than $1.8 million.