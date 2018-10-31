MHSC Volunteer Celebrates 95th Birthday

ROCK SPRINGS– Irene Kalivas has been driving from Green River once every week to volunteer her time at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

This week, the hospital’s more than 500 staff and medical providers joined in wishing her a happy birthday — she will be 95 on Nov. 1.

“I thank God for letting me stay this long and enjoy my family and good friends,” she said.

Kalivas holds the distinction of being Sweetwater Memorial’s oldest volunteer. She also has been volunteering at the hospital the longest — she began volunteering in the Forget-Me-Not Gift Shop in October 1982.

Wednesday hours in the gift shop have added up; she has a total of 8,982 volunteer service hours at MHSC.

Her advice for leading a long and healthy life: “Keep on moving and say your prayers every morning and night,” Kalivas said. “Be thankful every morning you wake up and your feet touch the ground.”

In addition to being a lifetime member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Kalivas has been involved in the community including the soup kitchen, Golden Hour Senior Center and the Greek Orthodox Church.