Miceala ‘Mickie’ Mitchelson (September 15, 1938-July 13, 2024)

Miceala “Mickie” Mitchelson passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 13, 2024 following a lengthy illness. Mickie was a lifelong member of Eden Valley and a business and civic leader in the Farson-Eden area.

Mickie was born September 15, 1938 in Rock Springs to Dolph and Minnie Sitzman, she graduated from Eden Valley School in 1956. Mickie married Dwayne Mitchelson in 1957 and together they owned and operated Mitch’s Service and Café/Sitzman’s Motel for many years. Mickie was an active member of St. Christophers Parish in Eden and was an avid supporter of Farson-Eden School. Mickie was a member of the Eden Valley Progress Club and served on the board of the Eden Valley Cemetery. She served on the Sweetwater School District No. 1 Board of Trustees in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mickie was preceded in death by her parents Adolph and Minnie Mom Sitzman and by her husband Dwayne Mitchelson and sister Juanita Wetzler.

She is survived by her children Lalene and Mike Miller of Farson, Dan and Patty Mitchelson of Farson, Rick and Shonie Mitchelson of Rock Springs; grandchildren Bill Mitchelson, Nicole Jones, Jessica Christensen, Stephanie Neese, Jessica Davis, and Danielle Mitchelson; as well as many beloved great grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial will take place at the Eden Valley Community Center on Friday July 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Father Bill Hill will be officiating.

Following interment at Eden Valley Cemetery, at luncheon will be provided at the community center.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.