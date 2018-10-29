Michael David Doman (September 5, 1944 – October 24, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Michael David Doman, 74, of Hot Springs, South Dakota passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by his family. He had been in ill health for the past two months.

He was born on September 5, 1944 in Ogden, Utah, the son of Sheldon D. Doman and Betty Jean Bingham.

Mr. Doman attended schools in Ogden, Utah and was a 1963 graduate of the Weber High School. He also attended and graduated from Weber State University. He earned a Bachelors Degree in Nursing in Mental Health.

He married Linda Mecca-Moon on August 27, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After nursing he became a realtor in Utah, and then worked as an E & I tech for the oil fields in Wyoming. He later was employed at Rosebud Power Plant in Colstrip, Montana as an E & I Manager for many years and retired on May 20, 2001. Following retirement, he and Linda moved to Hot Springs, South Dakota.

He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed fishing, rock hunting, snowmobiling, four wheeling and landscaping. There wasn’t anything mechanical he couldn’t fix. He was well known in South Dakota for his woodworking and made many beautiful projects. He loved his family and his extended family and enjoyed his fifteen grandchildren greatly.

Survivors include his wife Linda Doman of Hot Springs, South Dakota; mother-in-law Helen Mecca of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his step-mother Arlene Doman of Denver, Colorado; three sons Trevor Doman and wife Kris of Syracuse, Utah, Cord Doman of Roy, Utah, and Brodie Doman and wife Brea of New Hampshire; two daughters Kami Hinton and husband Darrell of Layton, Utah and Nichole Ware-Reynolds of Lancaster, California; three step-sons Bryan Moon and wife Pearl of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Gregg Moon and wife Karen of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Brad Moon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister Pat Allen and husband Vern of Cocolalla, Idaho; his half-sister Lisa Gilbert and husband Dave of Ogden, Utah; one sister-in-law Jackie Mecca of Reno, Nevada; fifteen grandchildren KensLee, KeeLee and Colton Doman; Talise, Kenedy, and Jace Hinton; Johnathon and David Ware; Marcus Moon, Mikayla Moon-Robinson and husband Eric; Austin and Morgan Moon; Trevor, Tyler and Trenton Moon; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Sheldon D. Doman; his mother Betty Jean Steers and husband Harold; grandparents Walter and Lillian Bingham and Charles and Helga Doman; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am Friday, November 2, 2018 at the L.D.S. Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 pm until 6 pm at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming and on Friday morning at the L.D.S. Stake Center one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.