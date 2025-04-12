Michael David Kinkead (April 10, 1986 – March 31, 2025)

It is with deep sadness that the family of Michael David Kinkead announces his passing on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 38.

Beloved father, son, brother and friend, Michael was born on April 10, 1986 in Rock Springs and was raised alongside his siblings in Green River.

He graduated from Green River High School in 2004.

Michael was a proud Veteran of the US Army and served with the 82nd Airborne having deployments to Korea and Afghanistan. During his time in service, he earned a Medal of Good Conduct as well as NATO awards. He was most recently living in Tucson, Arizona.

Michael will be remembered with both sadness and joy by his two daughters, Calleigh Kinkead of California and Melanie (Arrow) Kinkead of Arizona; his mother, LaWannah Kinkead and grandfather, Marvin Hensley both of Tucson, Arizona; his siblings, Melissa Kinkead of California and Matthew Kinkead of Arizona; as well as the other family members and friends he leaves behind.

He is preceded in death by his father, Philip Eugene Kinkead and grandparents, Nancy Hensley, Darold Kinkead and Lois Kinkead.

He will be fondly remembered for his silly faces, sarcastic sense of humor, and kind heart. No services are currently planned.

In lieu of condolences, donations can be made to the charity Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to honor Michael.