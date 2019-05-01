Michael Dean Kitchner (February 23, 1951 – April 26, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Michael Dean Kitchner, 68 passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He was a long-time resident of Lakewood Colorado for the past 30 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Mr. Kitchner died following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Plum City, Wisconsin on February 23, 1951, the son of Clarence Kitchner and Gwendolyn Elftman.

Mr. Kitchner attended schools in Menomonie, Wisconsin and was a graduate of the Menomonie High School with the class of 1969.

He married Linda Schuh on November 14, 1970 in Arkansaw, Wisconsin.

Mr. Kitchner was an over the road truck driver for many years.

His interests included hunting, fishing, camping, horses, and guns.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Marie Kitchner, one son; Scott Kitchner, one daughter; Michelle Duran all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother, Ron Kitchner and wife Julie of Wheeler, Wisconsin, one sister, Diane Loback and husband Barney of Colfax, Wisconsin and one sister-in-law, Cleo Kitchner of Woodville, Wisconsin, four grandchildren, Marissa Dominguez, Kaitlyn Duran, Christian Flores and Brett Toth all of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bill Kitchner and Charles Kitchner and one sister-in-law Kim Kitchner.

The family of Michael Dean Kitchner respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to the Western Wyoming Childhood Language Center, PO Box 1101, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82902.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.