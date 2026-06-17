Michael “Dode” Donovan Foster (December 7, 1976 – June 16, 2026)

Michael “Dode” Donovan Foster, a cherished resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at the age of 49. Born in Toppenish, Washington, on December 7, 1976, Michael was the beloved son of Michael Nolan Foster and Cherie Ann Loveland.

Michael lived a life full of love, laughter, and dedication. He proudly graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1994 and pursued a rewarding career as an Auxiliary Operator at Jim Bridger Power Plant, dedicating ten years to his profession with diligence and pride.

Michael’s passions in life were varied and vibrant. He found joy in fishing, camping, gambling, playing the guitar, and cheering on his favorite football teams. However, his greatest happiness came from spending quality time with his beloved sons and family.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He is survived by his loving mother, Cherie, and her husband Randy Flick of Salt Lake City, Utah; his fiancée, Lisa Scott of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and his three cherished sons, Michael, Matthew, and Lincoln Foster, all of Rock Springs. Michael was also a devoted father figure to his two step-daughters, Shayleen Troester and Dillynn Scott. He leaves a loving legacy carried on by his four brothers, Jon Smith, Evan Flick, Jacob (Kawtar) Flick, and Clint Stanton, as well as his four sisters, Carly Dominquez, Kelly Flick, Nolyn Foster, and Megan Fulbright. His memory will also be held dear by his grandchild, N. Leisch, his aunt, Gayle Caldwell, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Michael N. Foster, and cherished members of his extended family, including his paternal grandparents, Marilyn and Robert Foster, maternal grandparents Jay and Helen Loveland, and Shirley Donahue and well as his fur friend, Xana.

A Celebration of Michael’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026, at Vase Funeral Home, located at 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.

In honor of Michael’s love and compassion for animals, the family respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The Foster family invites you to leave condolences and share fond memories of Michael at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Michael’s legacy of love, loyalty, and laughter will forever be cherished by those fortunate enough to have known him. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered in our hearts.