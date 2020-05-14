Michael Held (March 30, 1956 – May 13, 2020)

GREEN RIVER — Michael Held, 64, of Green River passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was a resident of Green River for 26 years and former resident of Kremmling, Colorado and Greeley, Colorado.



Mr. Held was born on March 30, 1956 in Greeley, Colorado, the son of Reuben Richard Held and Pearl Ailene Jurgens Held.

He attended schools in Greeley, Colorado and was a 1974 graduate of Greeley West High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mr. Held married Sherry Mickens on December 24, 1983 in Greeley, Colorado.

He was employed by Schlumberger as a truck driver for twenty years and retired in 2014.

Mr. Held was a member of the Union Congregational Church UCC.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing and he loved stargazing. He often commented on the beauty of nature and on “God’s artistry.”

Survivors include his wife Sherry Held of Green River, Wyoming, two sons; Steven Held and wife Michelle of Helena, Montana and Eric Held and wife Jenny of Denton, Texas, one brother; Russell Held and one sister Carolyn Martin and husband Rod all of Greeley, Colorado, one grandson; Mikey Held of Helena, Montana, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one granddaughter Haylie Joy Held.

Cremation will take place and a private family service will be held at a later time.

Condolence may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.