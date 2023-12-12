Michael James “Jim Bob” Walton (April 22, 1959 – December 9, 2023)

Michael James “Jim Bob” Walton, 64, passed away December 9, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He resided all over the United States, but called Rock Springs home for 25 years.

Jim Bob was born April 22, 1959 in Evanston, Wyoming; the son of Vasco Gene Walton and Connie Roberts Walton.

He attended schools in Evanston, Medicine Bow, and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jim married Maria Clingan in Rock Springs in 2009. She preceded him in death on July 23, 2023.

He was a welder and the owner of Jim Bob’s Welding for 15 years until he retired.

Jim Bob was mechanically inclined and a jack of all trades. He could fix anything and was always helping someone. Under the rough exterior he was a huge animal lover and was an avid fisherman. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends and could talk to anybody about anything.

He is survived by his parents, Gene and Connie Walton; four sons, Jeremy Walton and wife Megan of Evanston, Wyoming; Joshua Walton and wife Clarice of Evanston, Wyoming; Troy Harrison of Texas; and Sammual Walton of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Tara Stewart and husband Brandon of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother Ed Walton and wife Becky of San Diego, California; one sister Shonie Mitchelson and husband Rick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; as well as several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maria.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 15, 2023 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.