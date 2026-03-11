Michael James Kouris (November 26, 1946 - March 10, 2026).

Highly admired and well-known Riverton educator Michael James Kouris (Mr. K) died peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Firestone, Colorado, on March 10, 2026. As per his request, cremation was carried out. On a future summer day, a private memorial service and internment of ashes will be conducted at the family cemetery in Brown’s Park, Utah.

Michael James “Mike” Kouris was born November 26, 1946, at Rock Springs, to parents William Marinos Kouris and Kathryn Willene (Hutson) Kouris. Mike was very proud of his Greek heritage and spent years researching and compiling his genealogy to be shared with his Greek family.

Mike loved being productive and of service and always credited his mother with helping him from a young age to develop a strong work ethic that served him throughout his lifetime. It all began with his first job delivering newspapers when he was just seven years old. He remembered his mother watching over him and driving him along the route. Because his family moved around, Mike attended elementary schools in Rock Springs, Laramie, and Worland. The family moved back to Rock Springs when Mike was in the seventh grade.

After his parents divorced during his junior year in high school, Mike went out on his own working the graveyard shifts at a gas station while continuing to attend school during the day. His best friend Bob Allen’s mother, Marie Allen, was instrumental in supporting Mike’s determination to graduate. She encouraged him with kindness and made sure he was awakened in time to come to her home and enjoy a hot meal before he went for the long night of work.

Mike graduated from Rock Springs High School with his class in 1965. He began his college studies at Western Wyoming Community College while continuing to work full time before he was drafted into the United States Army in 1967. He was trained to be Crew Chief and a helicopter mechanic on the Army’s largest helicopter, the Skycrane CH54. He was also a Personnel Specialist with the job of Company Clerk for the 295th and 291st Aviation Companies at Ft. Sill Oklahoma.

On November 2nd, 1968, Mike married his high school love Diana Allen in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Diana returned to Ft. Sill with Mike as he served his last six months in the military. Mike was awarded the prestigious Army Commendation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged from the Army in 1969. The couple returned to Rock Springs where Mike soon graduated from Western Wyoming Community College.

Mike and Diana moved to Laramie where Mike earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Distributive Education in 1973. Following his graduation Mike was successful in gaining the Distributive Education teaching position at Laramie Senior High School. In 1974 he and Diana moved to take part in Diana’s family’s ranching operation, Allen Livestock Inc. Mike loved doing ranch work with his best friend Bob, especially working cattle from the back of a horse. Being a cowboy was a true part of his heart.

At Rock Springs in 1975 Mike’s beloved son Nicholas James Kouris was born. A few months later, Mike moved his family to Riverton, after accepting a teaching position with Fremont County School District No. 25 at the James H. Moore Career Education Center where he was soon honored to be the recipient of the Outstanding Young Educator award.

In 1978 Mike and his family moved a few miles west to their new home outside of Kinnear near Ocean Lake. On ten beautiful acres, Mike, Diana, and Nick worked together to create a country haven and loving home.

Mike served as the Career Education Center’s director for one year and in 1986 became both the special education director and alternative school principal for District 25. All the while he attended graduate programs at the University of Wyoming and earned two more advanced degrees including Master of Science in Vocational Education in 1990 and Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership in 1992.

During his stellar career in education, Mike earned numerous awards and held many offices in educational organizations. However, his most valued recognition throughout his life came when students and fellow educators thanked him personally for the life-changing inspiration and guidance he so generously extended to them. Mike was a strong advocate for students and helped countless young people. He was employed by Fremont County School District No. 25 for 36 years and retired in 2011. He said he felt destined to be an educator and follow in the footsteps of his uncles, Mike and Stan Kouris. The positive impact of his life-force continues rippling onward.

Mike continued a life of service by volunteering for AARP to be the leader of a team of tax preparers to do income taxes for free for seniors, veterans, or anyone in need.

Mike and Diana were blessed to live a beautiful love story, and they were partners in every way. As soon as the snow had cleared each spring, they couldn’t wait to get to their mountain cabin in Colorado on land homesteaded by Diana’s grandparents. They never took for granted the time they spent with each other and with family. Nick’s wife Ashley was in every way a daughter to Mike and he cherished her as his own. When his grandson and Mike’s namesake Michael James “Mikey” was born, their hearts overflowed with love. Mikey became the brightest and sweetest light in Mike’s life.

Mike left this world in the glow of having loved deeply and of being loved most dearly.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marinos and Kiriakoula (Frangoudaki) Kouris, and William and Wille (McArthur) Hutson, his parents, sister Charlotte Sue Kouris, and his best friend and brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Allen.

Mike is survived by his devoted wife Diana, cherished son Nicholas “Nick” Kouris and wife Ashley, precious grandson Michael James Kouris, much-loved brother William Douglas “Bill” Kouris and wife Sharon, sister-in-law Nonie Allen and her sweetheart Jim Gardner, Aunt Sophie Kouris, special nephew and niece Brent David and Ginger Steele, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and former coworkers and students.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton or to any organization that supports and enriches the lives of youth.