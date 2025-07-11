Michael James Moore (March 7, 1951 – July 4, 2025)

Michael James Moore, 74, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on July 4, 2025 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

He was born in Boston on March 7, 1951 to John J. and Mary R. Moore.

After graduating high school in West Roxbury, Massachusetts, Michael enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1968. Michael served during Vietnam War from 1968-1970 as a combat engineer in demolitions.

He met the love of his life Nancy Marie Hurney and they decided to move out to the wild west and start a family. He found work at the coal mines in Wyoming and became a miner for life, which provided a great life for his family.

Michael was a family man and loved attending all his kids and grandkids sporting events and other activities over the years. He was known to his family as “G. Mike.”

He was an avid New England sports fan, following the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins. He attended many games over the years. He passed on this passion for the New England teams to his kids and grandkids.

He worked hard his whole life to enjoy his retirement and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his sons Jeremy Michael Moore and wife Jamie Moore of Rock Springs, Matt Moore of Boston; beloved daughter Meghan Moore of Rock Springs; grandsons Jeremy Michael Moore II and fiancé Madison of Rock Springs, Oscar Joseph Moore, Jameson Michael; granddaughter Brooklyn Marie; his twin great grandsons Hudson Michael Moore and Brooks Michael Moore; as well as sister Virginia Flynn of Boston.

He was preceded in death by his parents John J. and Mary Moore, brother Brendan Moore, and the love of his life, Nancy M. Moore.

Our “G. Mike” will be truly missed.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., July 18, 2025 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway St. in Rock Springs. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m., July 17, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Military honors and interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.