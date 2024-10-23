Michael James Willmore (February 4, 1942 – October 22, 2024)

The world lost one of the good guys on the morning of October 22, 2024, when Michael James Willmore, age 82, passed peacefully in his sleep. He was born February 4, 1942, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Archie Willmore and Maureen “Molly” Robison. Mike has one sister, Kay Willmore Muir, 88, of Bountiful, Utah.

Mike graduated from Evanston High School and attended the University of Utah before entering the work force. There was a rumor he had worked at a bar in Evanston early in his career. The story was that he was there anyway, so the owner just put him to work. He may or may not have been underage. Next, he went to work for the Wyoming Highway Department. Mike transferred to Rock Springs to help build the famous Green River tunnels.

While working on the tunnels, Mike frequented the Sands Café and met a cute little waitress named Pam (Waters). He and Pam married in July of 1964. Being from Evanston, there was a strong rivalry between RS and Evanston, but Mike found his home in Rock Springs. He loved the people, the food, the culture and the sense of community he found in Rock Springs.

He and Pam created a great life together. Their daughter Shawna was born in December of 1964 and their son Mikie was born in March of 1971. During this time, Mike and Pam made a lot of great friends and spent time fishing, camping, golfing and hunting. Mike later went to work for Stansbury Coal as a surveyor in the coal mine.

As the kids got older and became more involved, so did Mike and Pam. Mike always preached, “If you can’t donate money, you can always donate time.” Mike coached basketball, baseball, and helped his friends established the Pee Wee Wrestling program that later became Top of the Rock Wrestling. He was also a member of B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 624.

Through his time scorekeeping and coaching, Mike became well known as a great mentor and friend to many. One of his many claims to fame is being the only Evanston Red Devil in the Rock Springs Hall of Fame; Mike was honored for his time working with the RSHS basketball program in the 1970s and support of Rock Springs athletics.

Later in his career, Mike went to work at Tenneco (which later became Solvay). Mike was a surveyor at Solvay and also worked with the Mine Rescue team. Mike was one of the employees trapped underground during the mine collapse in 1995. Mike retired from Solvay in 1996.

Mike’s wife Pam died of cancer in February of 2004. Although losing Pam was very difficult, Mike submerged himself with a new passion: grandkids! He was a staple at every game, meet, or match for all his grandkids! He even picked up many extra “grandkids” along the way! Everyone loved Grandpa Mike. He was always good for a hug or an arm lock and was everyone’s biggest fan!

Mike had several golf, hunting, and lunch buddies that were very special to him. Although they may have had differing opinions, he always loved and respected them. He considered himself fortunate to be surrounded by such good men and admirable people.

Mike was proceeded in death by his parents, Archie and Molly Willmore, wife Pamela Waters Willmore, and several lifelong friends he missed through the years. What a party heaven must be having welcoming Mike home.

Mike leaves behind a strong legacy in his daughter Shawna Willmore and his son Mikie Willmore and fiancé Jen Gotschall. His pride and joy, his grandchildren, Dani Torpey and fiancé Ryan Sullivan, Sean Willmore and wife Avalon, Mandy Willmore and fiancé Bonnamie “Bo” Lomio, Josh Torpey and wife Stephanie, Jenna Harris, Chellsei Brown, Courtney Brown, and Brady Arnoldi. Adding to his legacy are his great grandchildren, Gannon, Nixon, and Rhen Arnoldi-Willmore, and Jayleah Bazzanella

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Sweetwater Events Complex, Small Hall, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.