Michael John Carnahan (May 1, 1953 – November 16, 2018)

FARSON — Michael John Carnahan, 65, of Farson, Wyoming passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018 at his home.

He was born on May 1, 1953 in Oakland, California, the son of Edward Carnahan and Myrtle Langford.

Mr. Carnahan attended the Albany High School in Albany, California and was a 1971 graduate.

He married the former Judy Cardwell in 1997 in Reno, Nevada and she preceded him in death at Paradise California on October 23, 2010.

He was employed as a refer mechanic and previously a commercial salmon fisherman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters Chesney Humlick and husband Matthew of Gerber, California and Amber Sherrod and husband Larry of Chico, California; one brother Steve Carnahan of Paradise, California; five grandchildren LilyRose Nicole Humlick, Gentry Sherrod, Laci Humlick, Tannyn Sherrod and Levi Sherrod.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place.