Michael K. Sposit (October 31, 1940-August 6, 2024)

Michael K. Sposit, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Green River for the past 49 years and former resident of Cleveland, Ohio. He died following a brief, but courageous battle with cancer.

Michael K. Sposit was born October 31, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio; the son of Michael Sposit Sr. and Dorothy Francko.

He attended schools in Cleveland, Ohio and was a 1959 graduate of West High School. He received his Bachelor Degree in Organic Chemistry from John Carroll University.

Michael married the love of his life, Janet Elaine Riegler, May 19, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was a member of the Bureau of Land Management Advisory Council from 1984-1990.

Michael worked for Allied Chemical/Tata Chemicals for 40 years until his retirement in 1986 as a processing engineer. He later worked for Midwest Assistant Program as a water specialist for 15 years.

He loved spending time with family, teaching hunter’s safety education, hunting, fishing, reloading, and archery.

Survivors include wife, Janet Elaine Sposit of Green River; daughter, Suzanne Cranston and husband Mark of Kennewick, Washington; son, Gregory Sposit and wife Tracy of Tucson, Arizona; two sisters, Gail DePolo of Paola, Kansas and Terri Brooks and husband Dean of North Olmsted, Ohio; 11 grandchildren: Taylor, Parker, Spencer, Preston, Katie, Ryan, Jennifer, Michelle, Charles, Josephine, Erin; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael K. Sposit III; sister, Carol Polk and husband Frank; brother-in-law, Ron DePolo.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.