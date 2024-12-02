Michael Lee Walker (May 30, 1939 – November 20, 2024)

Michael Lee Walker, 85 of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away and was reunited with the love of his life on November 20, 2024.

Mikey, as many people knew him by, was born May 30, 1939 in Knoxville, Iowa to Hubert Lee Walker and Marjorie Pearl Martinache.

Mikey was not the type of man to share his past, growing up in Iowa, before he came to Wyoming. He told us about being in the Army, working for Maytag, owning the Rock Shop in South Pass, as wella as hunting and fishing with his brothers and friends in Wyoming. He also shared his many memories with Jim Lucky and family, working for Stauffers, and finally his last job was at WyoDot, which he retired from.

Mikey met Judith Ann Taylor in 2001 and they married on July 7, 2002 at the Coca Cola factory in Las Vegas. He began to help raise her granddaughter, which was a big thing for Mikey, since he was never too fond of children. He became a caring but firm grandfather to her. He became quite fond of children after that. As the years went on, Mikey met people who would become close friends to him from the Atkinson family to the Wetzel family. He then helped raise his great-granddaughter and they quickly became each others best friends.

Mikey is survived by his granddaughter Crystal Baker; three great-grandchildren Andrea Zacarias,

Adan Zacarias, and Mercedes Rose; sister Margaret Duchene; sister-in-law Ina Walker; adopted son Brian Walker; and many nieces and nephews who have wonderful memories of his fun nature and orneriness.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Walker, second wife Judith Walker whom he spent 20 years with until her passing, brothers Larry Walker, Robert (Bob) Walker, his best friends from Iowa Jim and Edith Lucky, as well as his loving but chunky dog Scooter.

The Walker Family would like to thank everyone who has been there for him since before he became sick after my grandmas passing, and up until his last breath. He loved everyone of you even if he didn’t say it out loud.

Mikey didn’t want a big funeral, he just wanted to be buried next to his wife Judy. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Graveside services and military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2024 at the Fort Bridger Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.