Michael Lee Walker (May 30, 1939 – November 20, 2024)

Michael Lee Walker passed away November 20, 2024. He was born on May 30, 1939 in Knoxville, Iowa to Hubert Lee Walker and Marjorie Pearl Martinache. He attended school in Newton, Iowa and soon after graduation he joined the United States Army. He served his country proudly until he was honorably discharged.

He would marry Peggy Anne Gragg on June 30, 1969 on a vacation to Wyoming when visiting his mother. He would fall in love with Wyoming and move to Rock Springs in 1973. He and Peggy would adopt their only son, Brian Walker-Moreno in 1974. He worked for Stauffer Trona Mine, and he would eventually own several businesses with his wife and retire from the Wyoming Highway Department.

Michael enjoyed his life and family. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time at the family cabin in Atlantic City, Wy. He was often known for being on the ornery side and liked to tease his friends. Two of his very best friends, Leslie Wickliff and James Lucky would follow him to Rock Springs and raise their families together. We are grateful to Linda Lucky for watching over Michael the last several years.

He is survived by his son, Brian Walker-Moreno (Rogelio) of Ankeny, Iowa; his eight grandchildren, Michael, Colton, Morgandy, David, Jaiden, Adriana, Quincy and Rowan; his sister, Margaret DuChene of Ames and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Walker; his parents; his brothers Larry and Robert Walker; his stepfather, Bill Ranta and recently his wife, Judy Walker.

Michael had chosen not to have a memorial service.