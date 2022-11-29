Michael May (June 19, 1969 – November 19, 2022)

Michael May, 53, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs.

He was born on June 19, 1969 in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Robert May and Elizabeth Rose Bernard.

Mike graduated from the Rock Springs High School and worked as a mechanic for Whislers.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He married Jennifer May in Rock Springs, WY. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2008.

Michael enjoyed spending his time outdoors, he loved hill climbing motorcycles, hunting, camping, searching for antlers. He also liked to share his passions with those around him and also teach children about the outdoors and motorcycles as well.

Survivors include his son Mike May; daughters Tasha Franklin, Brittany Wiley; brothers Bob, Jim, John, and Andy May; stepchildren Billy Zanetti, Morgan Zanetti and Nicole Weber; 11 beloved grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded by his wife Jennifer May, sisters Debbie Davis, Marge Shepard, Mother Elizabeth May, and father Robert May.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.