Michael “Mickey” W. Rogers (July 2, 1967 – April 23, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Michael “Mickey” W. Rogers, 51, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a sudden illness. Mickey was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

He was born on July 2, 1967 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Joseph J. Rogers and Marilyn R. Jelosek.

Mickey attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1985 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He worked as a delivery driver for FedEx for the past four months.

Mickey enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching sports; mainly football and baseball, hot rod cars, NASCAR, hunting, and fishing.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Survivors include his mother; Marilyn Rogers, companion; Rene Golnitz, one brother; James Rogers; three sisters; Susan Araas, Jayne Vavold, Jean Zaversnik, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mickey was preceded in death by his father, one brother; Joey Rogers, paternal and maternal grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 am Monday, April 29, 2019 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 7 pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the church.

Interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday one hour prior to the Rosary and on Monday one hour prior to Mass.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Mickey’s memory be made to a charity of your choice.

