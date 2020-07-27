Michael “Mike” Dennis Mitchell (September 29, 1943 – July 15, 2020)

Michael “Mike” Dennis Mitchell passed away July 15, 2020 in Evanston, Wyoming.

He was born on September 29, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mark and Laile (McNeil) Mitchell.

He married Janet Mary Broadhead on December 16, 1966 in Heber City, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake L.D.S. Temple. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2020. He missed her dearly.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mike served his country in the Navy and was stationed in the Philippines. He was an Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed attending meetings until his health prevented him. He enjoyed traveling with family, hunting and fishing, chariot races, Jazz games and music concerts. He was accomplished at woodworking and scroll saw art.

Mike had a unique sense of humor and gave all the grandkids nicknames. He always enjoyed a good prank.

He is survived by his children, Brenda Burnley, Mike D. (Sally) Mitchell, and Glade D. (Melissa) Mitchell and 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; his sisters, Merlene Fowles and Myrtle Atkinson.

He is preceded in death by his wife Janet, his parents, and sisters Lu Ann, Rosalie Allred, and Martha DeGraw.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Family graveside service will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1 pm in the Francis Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VA.

Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com.