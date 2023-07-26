Michael “Mike” James Fritzel (June 17, 1962 – July 7, 2023)

Michael “Mike” James Fritzel passed away unexpectedly due to a sudden illness on July 7, 2023 at the University of Utah hospital.

Mike spent the majority of his life between Kemmerer, Evanston, and Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mike served in the United States Army. He worked in pipeline and construction until his retirement.

Mike loved to burn rubber. Whether that be, on the race track or on his Harley, speed was his joy. Mike loved racing, riding his Harley, hunting, Elvis, NASCAR, and spending time with his family.

Mike is survived by daughters Amanda Ackerman and husband Cory, Chambrey Fritzel; son Michael S. Fritzel; two bonus daughters, Shannon and Dale Stout; one bonus son, Steven Fritzel; and 14 grandchildren; seven sisters; one brother; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was loved by many and will be missed deeply.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Diane Hahn and Tony Fritzel, one brother and two sisters.

Cremation has taken place; and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 12, at 11 a.m. at the American Legion (Gunyan Hall) in Rock Springs, WY. Immediately following, there will be a BBQ in his honor at Veterans Park in Rock Springs.