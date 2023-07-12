Michael “Mike” John Nauenburg (October 16, 1973 – July 9, 2023)

Michael “Mike” John Nauenburg, 49, passed away in Rock Springs, Wyoming on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 12 years and former resident of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

He was born October 16, 1973 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska; the son of Jean Nauenburg.

Mike attended schools in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and was a 1992 graduate of Scottsbluff High School.

He married the love of his life Bridget Ann Bamrick June 29, 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mike worked for Fastenal for 23 years as General Manager. He was a co-owner/operator of Buffalo 44 Wood Fired Pizza.

He enjoyed spending time with family; camping; side by side; hunting and woodworking. Mike had a huge heart for everyone he met. A beautiful smile that lit up any room and he was always a complete jokester that made everyone laugh all the time.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years Bridget Nauenburg of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Jean Nauenburg of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; one son, Aiden Nauenburg of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Joe Nauenburg and wife Kim of Lewisville, Texas; one uncle Paul Pirnie of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; several cousins; two nieces, Kaitlyn Nauenburg and Brittany Nauenburg.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edmund and Betty Nauenburg; one uncle, Robert Nauenburg; three aunts, Cheryl Pirnie; Glenda Burlingame and Carol Ann Nauenburg.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Michael’s memory to The Boys and Girls Club, 736 Massachusetts, Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.