Michael “Mike” Kelly Jett (December 28, 1946 – October 11, 2022)

Michael “Mike” Kelly Jett, 75, passed away Monday, October 11, 2022 at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. He was a resident of Mesquite, Nevada for the past five years and former resident of Sweetwater County for 50 years.

He was born December 28, 1946 in Miles City, Montana, to Kelly Jett and Ethel Geneva Vest.

Mike attended schools in Evanston, Wyoming.

He served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1964 to December 1967 in the Vietnam War.

Mike was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24; lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars; he was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #151; and he was a member of the Mesquite Elks Lodge #2811.

He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter Burke Kelly; serving his community and being an avid reader.

Survivors include one son, Matthew Jett of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Teresa Smith and husband Brian of West Jordan, Utah; one brother, Patrick O’Hara and wife Ruth Ann of Riverton, Utah; one granddaughter, Burke Kelly of West Jordan, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, June Gunderson; one brother, Cecil Foss; two sisters, Myrna Smith and Maurine Lane.

Graveside services, military honors and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Michael’s memory to the Mesquite Elks Lodge #2811, 545 Riverside Road, Mesquite, NV, 89027 or American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

