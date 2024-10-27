Michael “Mike” Lee Vandenberg (December 29, 1962 – October 20, 2024)

Michael “Mike” Lee Vandenberg, 61, died Sunday, October 20, 2024, at his home in Rock Springs. He was a 50-year resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Cheyenne. He died following a courageous battle with cancer.



Mike was born December 29, 1962, in Laramie, the son of Dale Leroy Vandenberg and Sally Ann Kidd.



He attended schools in Cheyenne and Rock Springs. He was a 1981 graduate of Cheyenne East High School.



Mike worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation for 41 years as a transportation specialist. He never worked a day in his life as he enjoyed working and his co-workers.



He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as hunting and reading.



Survivors include one brother, Hans Jay Vandenberg and wife Rachel of Manhattan Beach, California; Brenda Lee Vandenberg Skorup and husband Nick of Selma, North Carolina; several cousins; nieces; nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Sally Vandenberg; paternal grandparents, Bert and Klacina Vandenberg; maternal grandparents, Thomas A. and Sarah Kidd.



The family respectfully requests donations be made in Mike’s memory to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 89201.



Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 6-8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2024, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs.