Michael “Mike” Pacheco (September 17, 1965 – November 6, 2024)

Michael “Mike” Pacheco, 59, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

He was born September 17, 1965, in Rock Springs, the son of Alex Pacheco and Mary Margaret Lucero.

Mike attended schools in Rock Springs.

He married the love of his life, Claudia Anne Stingerie, in Rock Springs in 1987.

Mike was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football and loved spending time with animals.

Survivors include two brothers, Eddie Pacheco of Rock Springs; Pat Pacheco and wife Barbara of Rock Springs; five sisters, JoAnn Addington of Pawpaw, Michigan; Carmen Barbeau and husband Mike of Rock Springs; Carolyn Davis and husband Porter of Rock Springs; Becky Galindo and husband Alex of Rock Springs; Charlotte Magana and husband Ralph of Rock Springs and several nieces and nephews and fur baby Mizzie.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Mary Pacheco; wife, Claudia Pacheco; three brothers, Joe Pacheco; Leonard Pacheco and Robert Pacheco.

The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Home Health Care and his caretaker JoAnn and Vase Funeral Home for their kindness and guidance.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Michael’s memory to Rocky Mountain Home Health Care, 535 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.