Michael (Mike) William Ehrler (May 7, 1947- March 1, 2025)

Michael “Mike” Ehrler, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Sandy Rehab Hospice Center in Sandy, Utah.

He was a long time resident of Rock Springs.

He was born May 7 1947, at St. Johns Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota the son of William Emil Ehrler and Pearlbetty Cooper.

Mike was no stranger to the oil field with 50-plus years operating and running rigs.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all his family. He was a quiet person.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie J. Ehrler with 47 years of marriage of Rock Springs, one sister, three sons and two stepsons.

Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, two sisters and several other family members.

Mike was a simple man and so is this obituary. It was his final wish.

Cremation will take place, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.