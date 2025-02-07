Michael (SPIKE) Joseph Cantwell Sr. (November 6, 1947 – February 1, 2025)

Michael (SPIKE) Joseph Cantwell Sr., 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 1, 2025 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. He was a 57 year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Anaheim, California.

He was born on November 6th, 1947, in Bell Gardens, California; the son of Joseph Cantwell and Jo-Ellen Woodburn.

He pursued his education and achieved a Master’s Degree in Hydraulic Engineering from the National Fire Academy. He went on to serve with distinction as a firefighter for the Rock Springs Fire Department, dedicating 20 years until his retirement on June 17, 1989. After retirement he worked at a local lube shop where he took great pride in working with customers to maintain their vehicles but most of all he enjoyed working hand and hand with his son Mike for many years.

His service to the community did not stop when he retired in fact, he was the person that would stop for anyone on the side of the road to lend a hand regardless of the reason. From flat tire repairs, to medical emergency or even an occasion hitch hiker he was always there when anyone needed him.

Michael was a man who found joy in the great outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and traveling, but above all, he cherished spending time with his family. Fun fact: He also enjoyed music; many years of “jam” sessions with the kids and countless nights singing karaoke at the local establishments.

He was a constant presence and guiding light to all who knew him.

Survivors include four children, Joseph Bradley Cantwell and his wife Jessica of Broomfield, Colorado; Michael Joseph Cantwell and his wife Jessie of Lakeland, Florida; Kaycee Shupe and her husband Roy of Ogden, Utah; and Pearl Lynett Newcomb of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren, Brittany Cantwell and her husband Michael Titgen; Caren Ann Schlappi and her husband Johnny; Brandie Cantwell; Chase Cantwell; Cassidy Cantwell; six great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jo Ellen Cantwell and wife of 34 years, Karen Cantwell.

As a community, we will miss Michael’s kind spirit, unwavering bravery, and dedication to service. He will be remembered for his warmth and the love he shared with those around him.

Funeral Services will be conducted 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in his memory to Rock Springs Fire Department at Rock Springs Local 1499, 600 College Dr. Rock Springs WY 82901 or VENMO@IAFF1499. These funds will be used to support Toys for Tots as well as many other community donations through the Fire Department.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.