Michael Vernon Johnson (November 21, 1965 – October 7, 2024)

Michael “Mike” Vernon Johnson, 58, surrounded by his family Monday, October 7, 2024 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a 45 year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Staples, Minnesota.

Mike was born November 21, 1965 in Sweet Home Oregon; the son of Kenneth Ray Beveridge and Feona Loretta Bittner Beveridge.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1984 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Michael served in the United States Navy.

He was a member of the American Legion Archie Post #24.

Mike, He enjoyed woodworking; fishing; camping; and spending time with his nephews. He also loved spending time with his two dogs, Angel and Lil’ Bit and cat Grayson.

Survivors include his mother, Feona Loretta Beveridge of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two brothers, Bill Beveridge and wife Ashley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; David Johnson and wife Karen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Patty Marie Schoenewald and husband Billy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four nephews, Cody Beveridge of Portland, Oregon; Kenny Beveridge of Portland, Oregon; Dallas Schoenewald of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Levi Schoenewald of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Ray Beveridge; two sisters Teri Beveridge and Sheri Beveridge and maternal grandmother, William and Dixie Bittner; paternal grandfather, William Beveridge. paternal grandmother, Evodie “Sally” Palmer and husband Ken.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2024, at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs, WY, 82901. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.