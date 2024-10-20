Michealine Dernovich (December 12, 1953 – July 14, 2024)

Michealine Dernovich, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

She was born on Saturday, December 12, 1953, in Rock Springs; the daughter of Albert Dean Gookin and Beverly Jo Matthews.

Michealine attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1972.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married the love of her life Robert Lee Dernovich in Rock Springs.

Michealine enjoyed crafting, gardening, lover of all animals, wonderful cook and gift wrapper extraordinaire. She dedicated her life to caring for her family as a homemaker.

Those who knew Michealine remember her kindness, compassion, sass and wit. She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Lee Dernovich; her mother, Beverly Gookin; two daughters Desiree “DeeDee” Berry and husband Paul of Rock Springs, and Jennifer Lee Sain and husband David of Rock Springs; two brothers in law, Larry Dernovich of Rock Springs, and Donald Dernovich and wife Kathy Fornengo Dernovich of McCook, Nebraska; three grandsons, Zachary P. Berry, Braxton R. Berry, and Hunter D, Sain; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Dean Gookin; one granddaughter, Allison Ann Sain; one aunt, Jacqueline Dolce; paternal grandparents, Dean and Lucy Gookin; maternal grandparents, Roy and Genieve Matthews Clawson

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be conducted noon to 4 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2024, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Michaeline’s memory to Respite Care, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 210, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

She will be forever loved and remembered. May she rest in peace.

The family would love you to wear colorful clothing for her celebration.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.