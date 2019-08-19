Michele (Mick) Ann Smith (October 14, 1950 – August 18, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Mick passed away on Sunday August 18, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born on October 14, 1950 in Clearwater, NE to loving parents Delores and Robert Smith.

Mick graduated from high school in 1968 and worked as a nurses aide for many years at hospitals and care centers in Illinois, Iowa, Arizona, Wyoming and Nevada.

Mick eventually retired in Rock Springs, WY to be near her beloved family. She was a faithful member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community for many years and enjoyed participating in the foster grandparent program.

She will be remembered as a loving daughter and faithful friend that always put a smile on your face.

Ms. Smith is survived by her mother Delores M. Smith and niece Stormy Smith.

She is preceded in death by her father Robert E. Smith, brothers Steven R. Smith and Gregory L. Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 commercial Way, Rock Springs.

Inurnment will take place at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.