Michelle Hall Retires from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff John Grossnickle and Michelle Hall celebrate her 20-year career with the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office as she announces her retirement. Photo courtesy of SCSO

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michelle Hall is officially retiring from the office after 20 years.

“Today, we salute and say goodbye to an incredible human, a true warrior, and a quietly confident, impeccably competent leader: Michelle Hall,” the SCSO said in a Facebook post Friday morning.

Hall has worked with the SCSO since 2005 in several different roles, including taking lead in child sex crime investigations.

“Whether on the street, as a detective leading the way in child sex crimes investigations in Wyoming, a trusted supervisor, or a valued administrator, Michelle has been nothing short of a tour de force for our agency,” SCSO said. “[She’s] constantly pushing boundaries, upholding our mission, and inspiring everyone around her. Michelle’s dedication, courage, and compassion touched countless lives and shaped our agency for the better.”

As Hall heads into the next stage of her life, the sheriff’s office expresses its gratitude for her service to Sweetwater County.

“Michelle, thank you for your unwavering commitment and service. We are grateful for all you’ve given,” SCSO said.