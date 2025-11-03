Michelle Lynn Satterwhite (November 30, 1970 – October 23, 2025)

Michelle was a resident of Rock Springs for over 35 years. She died at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Ogden, Utah, after a hard fought battle with heart disease and liver cancer.

Michelle Satterwhite—a remarkable woman whose strength, love, and humor touched the hearts of all who knew her.

Michelle was not only a devoted wife to Tommy Satterwhite but also a loving mother and grandmother to her three children, Ashley, Curtis, and Michael, and four grandchildren. She poured her heart into her family, creating a home filled with laughter, love, and warmth. Her ability to find joy even in the toughest times was truly inspiring.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Michelle faced her battles with heart disease and liver cancer with unmatched courage. Even in her most challenging moments, she remained resilient, often making those around her laugh with her quick wit and playful spirit. Her laughter was a gift, a reminder that joy can coexist with sorrow. Michelle had a unique way of brightening the room, making us all feel lighter, even when the weight of her struggles was heavy.

As a woman of deep faith, Michelle found strength in her relationship with God. She lived her life guided by her beliefs, and her unwavering faith was a source of comfort not only for herself but for her family and friends.

Michelle, you are loved beyond words, and though we are heartbroken by your absence, we know that your spirit lives on within us. Until we meet again, may you rest in peace, surrounded by the love you so freely gave. Thank you, and we love you!